Sennheiser introduces new ANC earbuds in the CX range

The new wireless earbuds have a 24-hour battery life

German headphone and microphone maker Sennheiser has launched a beefier alternative to its CX True Wireless earbuds by adding Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and support for aptX Adaptive.

The new buds are called CX Plus and like the AirPods Pro, they, too, offer a mode called Transparent Hearing, which allows outside sounds in ANC bubble so that you can hear what you want without removing the buds.

Sennheiser says the battery should last 24-hours on a single charge, which is par with competitors. Like the CX True Wireless, the CX Plus has a TrueResponse transducer that the company claims will deliver more detail using a 7mm high-performance single dynamic driver.

There are also touch controls on the buds that let you take calls, trigger the voice assistant and play/pause audio. The CX Plus supports Bluetooth 5.2 and SBC, AAC and aptX/aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. The aptX Adaptive codec combines aptX HD and low latency with support for Hi-Res audio playback.

Also on board are customisable EQ settings with an optional Bass Boost pre-set that promises more thump to the music. The EQs can be adjusted to your preferences.

It's also rated IPX4 for resistance to splashing water and has two microphones in each bud. The CX Plus is positioned between the more affordable CX True Wireless, which are priced at $129 (about Rs 9,500) and the premium Momentum True Wireless 2, which retails for $300 (about Rs 22,000)

The CX Plus will be available from September 28 for $179 (approximately Rs 13,000) and will come in black and white colours.