Sennheiser IE 900 earphones with X3R transducer system launched in India for Rs 1,29,990

German audio brand Sennheiser recently launched a new pair of flagship earphones for audiophiles. The Sennheiser IE 900 earphones are priced at Rs 1,29,990 in India. You can pre-book the earphones on Sennheiser’s webshop.

The arrival of Sennheiser’s flagship IE 900 earphones also marks the launch of the German audio company’s brand new X3R system. This small transducer system delivers the same coherent, artifact-free “Sennheiser Sound” found in full-size headphones up to 8 times larger in size.

Sennheiser has opted for an improved one-driver system rather than a multi-driver system. The German audio brand developed a 7 mm True Response transducer which can be found in various forms throughout Sennheiser’s professional and consumer-focused in-ear ranges.

Sennheiser says that the “deployment of a single, high-performance dynamic driver completely avoids the sonic obstacles introduced by alternative multi-driver arrays: phase incoherence and the subsequent distortion borne from the overlapping frequency bands of the driver-crossover mechanism.”

The Sennheiser IE 900 earphones are developed for enthusiasts who demand high-fidelity audio. The X3R technology is refined by the three Helmholtz resonator chambers which are precision-drilled into the elegant aluminum chassis of the IE 900 and placed between the diaphragm and the nozzle. To further smoothen the treble, Sennheiser integrated an acoustic vortex that maximises acoustic friction to scatter excessive energy.