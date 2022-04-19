Sega's Streets of Rage will be made into a film by the creator of John Wick

(Image Courtesy: Sega)

Streets of Rage, the classic beat-em-up franchise from Sega, is getting a movie from the director of John Wick.

A report from publication Deadline has attached director Derek Kolstad to the project, which will reportedly be produced by dj2 entertainment, the production company behind the recent Sonic films, another classic Sega franchise.

The first Streets of Rage game debuted on Sega's Genesis console (known as the Mega Drive outside of America) in 1991. A sequel followed in 1992, and the final entry in the original trilogy came out in 1994.

Since then, the series lay mostly dormant, barring a few re-releases as part of various Sega compilations like Sonic Gems Collection, Sonic's Ultimate Genesis Collection and Sega Genesis Classics.

The game lets you play as vigilantes, out to clean the city streets, using lethal force. It plays like a traditional side-scrolling beat-em-up, and popularised the genre on Sega's home console. Though multiple attempts were made to reboot the franchise, it took 26 years before an official follow-up, Streets of Rage 4, was released in 2020.

The fourth installment received positive reviews, with many noting how developers Dotemu, Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games, were able to bring the franchise into the modern era, while still retaining its roots.

Dj2 Entertainment, the production company behind the project, also produced the recent Sonic The Hedgehog movies, which was another adaptation of a popular Sega brand to the big screen. It has also signed a deal with Amazon Studios, to create content exclusively for Prime Video. The company will also adapt indie hit and Game Awards Winner, It Takes Two, for television and film.

Director Derek Kolstad is the creator of the John Wick franchise, starring Keanu Reeves as a stoic assassin. He also co-produced Disney+ exclusive, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.





