Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 10:13 AM IST | Source: AP

Seeking growth sources as Switch sales slow: Nintendo chief

Shuntaro Furukawa told reporters on February 1 that sales in the current quarter are still going strong though they will likely be 3 million machines less than earlier estimated, at 17 million units.

Associated Press
Nintendo's president says the Kyoto-based video game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises is counting on business outside the game sector for future growth as sales for its Switch console machines fall short of forecasts.

Nintendo Co. is diversifying its business. It plans to have its own theme park facility at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan, finished in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. A similar facility is planned for the US.

Nintendo Co. is diversifying its business. It plans to have its own theme park facility at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan, finished in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. A similar facility is planned for the US.

Nintendo also expects to open an event space in Tokyo's Shibuya this year.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 10:01 am

