you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SecurityScorecard names Michael Sweeney as VP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels

Sweeney will lead the company's accelerated global expansion through net-new channel partner and alliance relationships.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

SecurityScorecard, an information security company, announced the appointment of Michael Sweeney to lead the company's Global Security Ratings Channel Program as Vice President of Worldwide Alliances & Channels at SecurityScorecard. In this role, Sweeney will lead the company's accelerated global expansion through net-new channel partner and alliance relationships to extend the company's award-winning security ratings platform.

As an industry veteran, Sweeney has an excellent track record working across IT vertical industries to create market saturation and global presence leading to exponential growth. Prior to SecurityScorecard, Sweeney was the Vice President Cloud & Global Account Sales at Palo Alto Networks, where he significantly grew the business with AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform and created go to market strategy for Global Accounts. In addition to Palo Alto Networks, Sweeney has held executive positions at NetApp, EMC, Citigroup among other vendors.

"SecurityScorecard is prime to continue leading the security ratings market with the most innovative platform and extensive data set in the industry. I was drawn to the company due to the agile nature of the engineering team and stickiness of the technology once a partner gets engaged," said Michael Sweeney, Vice President of Worldwide Alliances & Channels at SecurityScorecard. "My focus is to extend the SecurityScorecard brand throughout EMEA and APAC and to build on the existing foundation the team has already set in place."

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

