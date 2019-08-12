SecurityScorecard joins IBM Security App Exchange community

SecurityScorecard, a security ratings company, launched the SecurityScorecard app for IBM QRadar, which integrates with the IBM Security Intelligence platform to provide deeper insights into enterprise and third-party cyber risk.

The combination of SecurityScorecard security ratings, generated from externally observable data, and QRadar's highly scalable enterprise solution facilitates more informed decisions, third-party risk program scalability, and automated response to cybersecurity risk events.

Security ratings from SecurityScorecard provide businesses and government agencies with a third-party, independent view into the security behaviours and practices of their own organization as well as that of their business partners. For many enterprises, security ratings are a required component of their overall security program.