Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SecurityScorecard joins IBM Security App Exchange community

The SecurityScorecard app leverages IBM QRadar which gives organizations complete visibility into their entire infrastructure in real-time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

SecurityScorecard, a security ratings company, launched the SecurityScorecard app for IBM QRadar, which integrates with the IBM Security Intelligence platform to provide deeper insights into enterprise and third-party cyber risk.

The combination of SecurityScorecard security ratings, generated from externally observable data, and QRadar's highly scalable enterprise solution facilitates more informed decisions, third-party risk program scalability, and automated response to cybersecurity risk events.

Security ratings from SecurityScorecard provide businesses and government agencies with a third-party, independent view into the security behaviours and practices of their own organization as well as that of their business partners. For many enterprises, security ratings are a required component of their overall security program.

The new application is freely available to the security community through the IBM Security App Exchange, a platform where developers across the industry can share applications based on IBM Security technologies and market needs.

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 08:13 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

