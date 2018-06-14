Security most important for cloud offering: Google India

Google India said on Thursday that security was the most important thing in its cloud service offerings, which have seen greater adoption in India over the past few months.

Google has three data centres that went live in Mumbai in November last year and offers services like big data, storage and networking. Google competes with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft in the clud computing space.

According to a Rightscale Report on public cloud adoption, AWS is the market leader in the public cloud space, followed by Microsoft Azure. Google has an 18 percent market share and was aiming to catch up with competitors.

He said Google was seeing "interest and momentum" in India from startups and small and medium businesses (SMBs), as well as large enterprises.

During an interaction in New Delhi on June 14, Google Cloud Asia-Pacific Managing Director Rick Harshman said that the bedrock of Google's cloud offering is around security, "making sure that we provide the highest levels of security and operational excellence for companies to be able to run successful and scalable businesses."

Google's cloud customers in India include Ashok Leyland, goibibo.com, Hero MotoCorp, Policybazaar.com, Quikr, Yaatra, SBI Cards, Hike Messenger, Vistara, ShareChat among others.

"Security is always going to be top of mind for customers," he said, adding that they don't get as many questions and concerns from customers about security as they do about privacy, given the recent controversy surrounding data mining around Facebook and Cambridge Analytica.

India is working on guidelines around data protection under retired Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna, which are expected to be released this month. The recently-released telecom policy also mentions some proposed standards for data encryption, which could have a potential impact on cloud providers in India.

"We need to be aware of what governments are potentially proposing and if there is need of any potential changes, we will evaluate that," Harshman said.