Second-generation Audi Q3 to go on sale in Europe by year end

German carmaker Audi has revealed the new second-generation Audi Q3 for global markets. The new SUV looks sportier and features more tech when compared to its predecessor. Deliveries are said to start by the end of the year for Europe and given the increase in demand for SUVs in India, Audi might bring this one here sometime next year.

The second-generation Q3 is based on the Volkswagen Group's MQB platform resulting in a growth on all sides. The length and width of the car have grown by 97 mm and 25 mm, respectively compared to the outgoing model. The wheelbase has increased by 77 mm to 2,680 mm allowing for more leg room and the boot capacity of 530 litres as compared to the previous 473 litres.

Visually, the Q3 takes its styling cues from Audi's flagship model, the Audi Q8. The front grille has been redesigned to look much larger and the bumpers on either side get triangular openings. The headlights will be all LED with the top-spec variant set to receive the Matrix LED with an adaptive high beam.

The interiors get a complete makeover to look more premium. The instrument cluster is now all digital as seen on most of Audi's cars. You also get a virtual cockpit system with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an updated, more user-friendly interface. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will come standard.

Mechanically, the Euro-spec Q3 will be offered in two variants, a petrol, and a diesel. The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol will be available in two derivatives, a 190 PS 40 TFSI and a 230 PS 45 TFSI. All powertrains will be mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic dual clutch transmission. Audi is also offering a 'dynamic handling system' with six driving modes.

As for safety, Audi provides a whole host of features such as forward emergency braking, lane departure warning, and rear cross traffic alert. Also available is the adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist and active lane assist.