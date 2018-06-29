SD cards of the future will come with up to 128GB storage, 985mbps transfer speeds

The SD Cards Association has announced new variants of memory cards with data storage capacity of up to 128 terabytes (TB) (approximately 131,072 GB). Apart from the higher storage memory cards, the association also unveiled a variant which supports super-fast data transfer speeds of 985 megabytes per second.

The variants are available in two formats, SD Express and SD Ultra Capacity (SDUC). While SDUC variant extends the maximum storage capacity to 128TB, the SD Express card features high data transfer speeds of close to a gigabyte per second.

The SD Express legacy card achieves such high transfer speeds by incorporating the PCIe and NVMeTM interfaces which are known worldwide for its high bandwidth and low latency storage.

The jump seems quite significant as currently the maximum storage capacity in SD memory cards hovers around the 2TB mark, which ironically is still only in theory. The largest memory card in terms of storage capacity currently is a 1TB SD card unveiled by SanDisk way back in 2016.

The technology has been developed keeping in mind increasingly improving performance levels of devices these days. Be it mobile phones or DSLRs, devices these days are capable of capturing 4K or VR videos which do not require a huge amount of storage space, but they also demand tremendous data speed in order to capture the videos at their highest quality.

Not only do they keep up with the current technology requirements but these newer variants also future-proof devices which are capable of data and speed hungry technologies such as super-slow-motion video, 8K video capture and playback, 360 degree cameras/videos, data and speed-intensive applications which work on cards along with IoT (Internet of Things).

“With SD Express we’re offering an entirely new level of the memory card with faster protocols turning cards into a removable SSD,” said Hiroyuki Sakamoto, SDA president was quoted as saying by BusinessWire.

“SD 7.0 delivers revolutionary innovations to anticipate the needs of forthcoming devices and content rich and speed hungry applications,” he added.

The other advantage of these cards is they are backward compatible and interoperable which means these cards will still work with older devices.

The only thing worth contemplating is whether they are cost-efficient? A 512GB memory card from SanDisk costs about $300. It will be interesting to see how much these newer variants will cost. While it is common knowledge that prices of such devices fall over time, it will definitely take some time for these devices to become used commonly.