Score keeper to business partner: How technology is influencing finance professionals

A few years ago, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) undertook a major research project called Professional Accountants - the future. This defined four key drivers of change ahead – increased regulation and stronger governance, continued globalization, higher expectations of business value and advances in digital technology. The research showed us that these four parameters will lead to significant changes over the next decade and beyond for the profession.

The research also helped us evolve our qualification programs to ensure that our trainees are work-ready, and the strategic leaders who can use technology for its benefits and insights.

Technical and ethical skills will always matter for the accountancy profession, alongside the ability to offer strategic advice and guidance using technology. Accountants have many tools at hand to do this – AI, accounting software, automation and robotics, big data to name a few.

We see tech as an opportunity for the profession. We’re already seeing the value of technology, for example, with developments such as robotic process automation. This software that performs repetitive processes is able to interact with multiple applications and is controlled by humans. It is the natural next-step in the evolution of finance transformation. But it is not capable of building relationships or replacing all systems and staff.

ACCA has weaved the necessary skills for strategic and digital success into our Qualification, because technology is already changing the traditional role of the accountant. It provides a unique opportunity for accounting and finance professionals to move up the value chain – from score keeper and caretaker to communicator and business partner.

The challenges and the opportunities ahead are about how the profession uses technology to be the strategic leaders who are trusted and in demand--the experts who can balance the digital world with the real one.

This is a truly transformative time. In our fast-moving business environment, those that foresee disruption will win – those who ignore it will fail. It’s a time that offers many opportunities ahead for the profession to continue to add strategic value. My view is that if there is one profession that can get this balance right between strategic advice and technology, it’s accountancy.

