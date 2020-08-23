Schools in US short of laptops as companies face Trump's sanctions, supply chain constraints

Schools in the US are reporting a shortage of laptops and other required equipment for online learning. A report by the US news, citing an Associated Press investigation, states that laptop giants like Lenovo, HP and Dell, have told school districts they have a shortage of nearly five million laptops.

The shortage is due to a surge in demand coupled with restrictions and sanctions imposed by the Trump government on Chinese suppliers. School districts are said to be in talks with the Trump administration to resolve the issue, saying that distance learning without laptops will amount to no learning for some of the country’s most vulnerable students.

Tom Baumgarten, superintendent of a school in California’s Mojave Desert said, “I’m very concerned that I’m not going to be able to get everyone a computer.” He said that all 8,000 students qualify for free lunch and most need computers for distance learning. Baumgarten ordered 5,000 HP laptops in July and was told they would arrive in time for the first day of school in August. The delivery date then changed to September, then October.

There are no nationwide tallies on the numbers of laptops and other devices that schools are waiting for but the shortages and backorders are affecting school districts in more than 15 states, according to interviews with school districts around the country, suppliers, computer companies and industry analysts.

Denver Public Schools district, the largest in Colorado, is waiting for 12,500 Lenovo Chromebooks ordered in April and May. The district has scrambled to find machines but is still short with about 3,000 devices. Lenovo had informed Denver and other customers months ago of supply chain delays. In late July, Lenovo sent a letter to say the Commerce Department’s “trade controls” would cause another slowdown. The letter listed 23 Lenovo models made by their Chinese supplier, Hefei Bitland Information Technology Co. Ltd.

HP is short 1.7 million units of laptops because of production shortages in a variety of components made in China, the report added. Dell offered a similarly opaque response to detailed questions about a backlog. “We can’t comment on demand and supply specifically,” Dell said in an emailed statement, adding the company was seeing increased orders due to virtual learning and trying “to fulfill orders as efficiently as possible.”