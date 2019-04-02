Say hello to 'Q', world's first gender-neutral virtual voice assistant

The days of female voice assistants pervading into your lives seem to be numbered. Virtue, a creative agency, has come up with the world’s first genderless voice for virtual assistants and it may soon pop up in the Alexas and Siris of the world.

The idea behind ‘Q’ -- the gender-neutral voice assistant -- is to lend a genderless voice to smart devices such as speakers to introduce an element of inclusion into Artificial Intelligence technology and do away with gender bias.

Speaking to Inquirer.net, members of Virtue said: "As voice assisted platforms pervade deeper into our lives, technology companies continue to gender their voice technology to fit scenarios in which they believe consumers will feel most comfortable adopting and using it. A male voice is used in more authoritative roles, such as banking and insurance apps, and a female voice in more service-oriented roles, such as Alexa or Siri."

This could probably explain why Siri, Cortana, Alexa, etc are all female voices, given they are demanded to “do something” or “perform”; it becomes a question of servitude.

The members of Virtue, who are not just technologists and sound designers, but linguists, too, hope that Q will end “gender bias” and promote “inclusivity in voice technology.”

According to an article by Nextweb.com, to arrive at the gender-neutral voice that does not typically fit into male or female binaries, the makers recorded the voices of 24 people who identify as male, female, transgender, or non-binary. The Q team also conducted a test that involved over 4,500 people; they were asked to rate the voice on a scale of 1 (male) to 5 (female), based on how it sounded.

Through this, audio researchers could derive a frequency range that is genderless. Several recorded voices were modulated, their pitch and tone altered to finally achieve ‘Q’.