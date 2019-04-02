App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Say hello to 'Q', world's first gender-neutral virtual voice assistant

The idea behind ‘Q’ is to lend a genderless voice to smart devices such as speakers to introduce an element of inclusion into AI technology and do away with gender bias.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The days of female voice assistants pervading into your lives seem to be numbered. Virtue, a creative agency, has come up with the world’s first genderless voice for virtual assistants and it may soon pop up in the Alexas and Siris of the world.

The idea behind ‘Q’ -- the gender-neutral voice assistant -- is to lend a genderless voice to smart devices such as speakers to introduce an element of inclusion into Artificial Intelligence technology and do away with gender bias.

Speaking to Inquirer.net, members of Virtue said: "As voice assisted platforms pervade deeper into our lives, technology companies continue to gender their voice technology to fit scenarios in which they believe consumers will feel most comfortable adopting and using it. A male voice is used in more authoritative roles, such as banking and insurance apps, and a female voice in more service-oriented roles, such as Alexa or Siri."

This could probably explain why Siri, Cortana, Alexa, etc are all female voices, given they are demanded to “do something” or “perform”; it becomes a question of servitude.

related news

The members of Virtue, who are not just technologists and sound designers, but linguists, too, hope that Q will end “gender bias” and promote “inclusivity in voice technology.”

According to an article by Nextweb.com, to arrive at the gender-neutral voice that does not typically fit into male or female binaries, the makers recorded the voices of 24 people who identify as male, female, transgender, or non-binary. The Q team also conducted a test that involved over 4,500 people; they were asked to rate the voice on a scale of 1 (male) to 5 (female), based on how it sounded.

Through this, audio researchers could derive a frequency range that is genderless. Several recorded voices were modulated, their pitch and tone altered to finally achieve ‘Q’.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Technology #trends

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Throwback: When Curran Fanboyed Over Current Teammate Gayle

PUBG Tease New Moon Map, Level 4 Armour And More

Congress Promises Probe Into Modi Govt's Rafale Deal, Leader Says It W ...

BJD Govt did not Cooperate, Chowkidar Transformed Odisha with Central ...

What Were The Pro-BJP and Pro-Congress Pages Actually Posting on Faceb ...

Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Shoulder India’s Hopes as ...

Second Woman Says Former US VP Biden Touched Inappropriately, Rubbed N ...

Garibi Par Vaar, 72 Hazaar: Highlights of Rahul Gandhi’s Top Promise ...

Mamata Advances Campaign Schedule to Take on PM Modi Head-on in North ...

Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto titled 'Will Deliver'; focuse ...

RBI's February 12 circular, explained

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

RBI's new bank exposure norms: Here's what experts have to say

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex edges higher, Nifty tests 11,700; auto, ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Power stocks surge after SC quashes RBI's February 12 circular on stre ...

Godrej Properties rallies 9% after 'best-ever' quarterly sales perform ...

Rahul Gandhi's Kerala contest is without farce of Sonia's 1999 Bellary ...

Kiren Rijiju's attempt to rescue citizenship bill and NRC ends up mudd ...

Supreme Court strikes down RBI's 12 February circular on bankruptcy pr ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Super Deluxe, Majili: I'm in a space now where ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Exclusive: Producer Dhananjayan mourns director Mahendran's demise, sa ...

Irrfan Khan papped at the airport and his face is uncovered

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on so ...

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Kajol reveals that her otherwise intense hu ...

Mahendran, the National Award winning director and actor passes away a ...

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘khala’ moment with Sania Mirza’s son is to ...

Ajay Devgn’s fan base will rise this year, predicts ganesha
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.