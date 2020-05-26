Saudi energy firm Alfanar to sell half of its wind power projects in India: Report

Saudi Arabia-based Alfanar Group is reportedly looking to sell half of its wind power projects in India. The 300MW deal is likely to rank among the largest wind energy deals in India.

JM Financial will be finding the buyer for the Alfanar deal, people familiar with the matter told Mint. The estimated size of this deal was not disclosed. Alfanar won a wind project portfolio of 600 MW that it won in an auction conducted by state-run Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) at a quoted price of Rs 2.45 per kWh and Rs 2.77 per kWh in February 2018 and October 2018, respectively.

With India slowly lifting the lockdown, the deal activity is expected to pick pace. Power consumption is slowly getting back to pre-lockdown levels as companies and factories have begun operations after two months.

India currently has 38W wind power energy and plans to have a 175GW clean energy capacity by 2022. The wind energy sector, however, is facing some issues as banks are wary of lending to developers as they suspect the viability of projects that have agreed to sell power at rock-bottom tariffs.

The government has announced a Rs 90,000 crore bailout package for fund-starved distribution companies, along with concessional tariffs that are aimed at helping clear dues of project developers.



