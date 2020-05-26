App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saudi energy firm Alfanar to sell half of its wind power projects in India: Report

The 300MW deal is likely to rank among the largest wind energy deals in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Saudi Arabia-based Alfanar Group is reportedly looking to sell half of its wind power projects in India. The 300MW deal is likely to rank among the largest wind energy deals in India.

JM Financial will be finding the buyer for the Alfanar deal, people familiar with the matter told Mint. The estimated size of this deal was not disclosed. Alfanar won a wind project portfolio of 600 MW that it won in an auction conducted by state-run Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) at a quoted price of Rs 2.45 per kWh and Rs 2.77 per kWh in February 2018 and October 2018, respectively.

With India slowly lifting the lockdown, the deal activity is expected to pick pace. Power consumption is slowly getting back to pre-lockdown levels as companies and factories have begun operations after two months.

Close

India currently has 38W wind power energy and plans to have a 175GW clean energy capacity by 2022. The wind energy sector, however, is facing some issues as banks are wary of lending to developers as they suspect the viability of projects that have agreed to sell power at rock-bottom tariffs. 

related news

The government has announced a Rs 90,000 crore bailout package for fund-starved distribution companies, along with concessional tariffs that are aimed at helping clear dues of project developers.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Alfanar #Wind energy

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of plight of stranded migrant labourers: Report

Coronavirus lockdown | Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of plight of stranded migrant labourers: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.