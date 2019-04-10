Sathya Kalyanasundaram to head Experian’s India operations

Experian India, a data analytics and insights company has fortified its senior leadership team. The company announced the appointment of Sathya Kalyanasundaram as Country Managing Director, Experian India.

Sathya will be responsible for driving further growth of the overall India operations of Experian with a focused vision on vertical market strategy and strategic clients. He will leverage Experian’s global strength in leading the strategic development of Experian solutions for India, aligning with the company’s global product and industry leaders in Decision Analytics, Credit Services, Data Quality and Consumer Services. Experian India’s leadership team will report into him to implement the organisation’s business plans.

Sathya brings with him over 20 years of experience from Consulting, Finance and FinTech leadership roles. Most recently, he was the CEO of MobME Wireless Solutions Limited, a technology conglomerate and FinTech solution provider in India where he was responsible for creating market strategies and formulating expansion plans including directing new product & portfolio development and conceptualizing MobME's customer interfacing solutions. Prior to this, Sathya led the India operations of global MNCs such as Scientific Games (a USD 3 billion diversified gaming company), and Texas Instruments (a USD 15 billion leader in semiconductors). He was also associated with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) as Senior Member - Economic Affairs Panel.

Commenting on the appointment, Ben Elliott, CEO Experian Asia Pacific said, “We are delighted to welcome Sathya to the Experian family. His extensive experience across a variety of sectors will ensure that we take Experian India to the next level. We are confident that his appointment to lead Experian will strengthen our presence in India, with a focus on building innovative solutions for India’s consumers.”

Sathya Kalyanasundaram, Country Managing Director, Experian India said, “Financial institutions investing in data and analytics have been changing the narrative on providing differentiated experiences for their consumers. I believe Experian India, being the pioneer in the field of data analytics and decisioning, has a tremendous role to play in this and I look forward to driving our growth strategy and taking the company forward as we embrace the opportunities ahead.”