SAS to invest $1 billion in Artificial Intelligence

SAS is investing $1 billion in AI over the next three years through software innovation, education, expert services and more. Educational programs and expert services will equip business leaders and data scientists for the future of AI, with the technology, skills and support they need to transform their organizations.

"At SAS, we remain dedicated to our customers and their success, and this investment is another example of that commitment," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight. "With our innovative capabilities in AI, SAS helps businesses deter damaging fraud, fight deadly disease, better manage risk, provide exemplary service to customers and citizens, and much more."

The $1 billion investment in AI will focus on three main areas: Research and Development (R&D) innovation where SAS continues to build on the success of its global AI efforts; education initiatives addressing customer needs to better understand and benefit from AI; and expert services to optimize customer return on AI projects.