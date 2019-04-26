App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sandbox environment will help fintechs tackle systemic risks

RBI’s proposal for launching regulatory sandboxes comes as a boon to Fintechs as they’ll now be able to test new financial innovations without any regulatory risks.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Regulatory Sandbox proposed by the RBI is a great move to enable fintech lenders to prop up their innovation efforts and continue to employ disruptive technologies for enhanced results. The Sandbox environment will allow fintech companies to beta-test multiple innovation and technology initiatives with minimal capital expenditure, and within the purview of a protected dataset.

Sandboxing is a concept that has been used across the globe to allow program systems to perform more efficiently by resolving errors and issues within a protected dataset, with a view to preventing shortcomings from spreading to larger data systems.

The RS promises myriad benefits and opportunities for the fintech ecosystem in India. Here is what I think the Indian fintech ecosystem stands to gain:

Test innovations in protected data sets

related news

RBI’s proposal for launching regulatory sandboxes comes as a boon to fintechs as they’ll now be able to test new financial innovations without any regulatory risks. Owing to the ‘sandbox’ environment, disruptive technology can be tested real-time within protected data sets. This won’t just bring forth new innovations but will also allow these companies to handle systemic risks within the testing period itself.

Since there aren’t any specific regulations about the transaction size either, the testing can be flawlessly carried out in a UAT environment. This will help fintech startups to scale up while also allowing them to handle compliance issues more conveniently.

Improve credit access

The Sandbox initiative will particularly help fintech companies operating in segments such as payments and lending to test persuasive and disruptive technologies within RBI’s regulatory framework.

Well, the aim is to eventually employ high-end technology to shore up credit access in an economy that is largely starved for credit.

Boost overall growth

Most importantly, the RS will allow fintechs to more easily meet regulatory guidelines, thereby disallowing slowdowns in growth and downsides in progress that can very well be the result of complicated regulatory environments. This, most certainly will, ensure a much greater success rate for fintech products and services.

Aditya Kumar Founder & CEO Qbera

The author is Founder & CEO of Bengaluru-based Digital lending startup—Qbera.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 07:47 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Dabangg 3 clashes with Brahmastra: It's Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor t ...

Yours Truly trailer: Soni Razdan, a seeker of love, warms our hearts

Exclusive: Salman Khan treated the team of Slow Motion with delicious ...

Avengers Endgame: Thanos snap hits Google, here’s what happened

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu sena names their favourite Avenge ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twinkle Khanna claims her sugar ...

Arjun Rampal's estranged wife Mehr Jesia reacts to Gabriella Demetriad ...

Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP, dedicates a song to PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Aayush Sharma rallies for brother Aashray Sh ...

War of Words: BJP Vs Congress

TISS 2019 Final Result for MA Admission Released at tiss.edu

NHRC Seeks Detailed Report From KCR Govt Over Student Suicides Followi ...

It Was Priyanka's Own Decision Not to Contest from Varanasi, Says Cong ...

A Ticking Bomb: 2500 Litres of Diesel Found Inside Underground Tank in ...

Five Realistic Technologies from Marvel Cinematic Universe that can Ch ...

P Chidambaram Called PM Modi's Style of Speaking 'Illeism', Here's Wha ...

SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal, Wife Harsimrat Kaur Declare Assets Worth Rs 1 ...

Action Will be Taken Against Those Spreading Fake News About Blasts, W ...

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

"It was humiliating," says IAS officer punished for allegedly searchin ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings, GDP data

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

Avengers: Endgame movie review — The Russo brothers give us a bonafi ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Muslim leaders in key accused Zahran Hashim’s home ...

Who is Mohammed Mohsin? Karnataka-cadre IAS officer who searched PM's ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Gorakhpur, caste equations set to complicate matte ...

Sensex soars 336 points to close above 39,000-mark, Nifty up at 11,754 ...

Asia Badminton Championships: Saina Nehwal wages losing battle as PV S ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Z ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.