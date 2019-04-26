Sandbox environment will help fintechs tackle systemic risks

The Regulatory Sandbox proposed by the RBI is a great move to enable fintech lenders to prop up their innovation efforts and continue to employ disruptive technologies for enhanced results. The Sandbox environment will allow fintech companies to beta-test multiple innovation and technology initiatives with minimal capital expenditure, and within the purview of a protected dataset.

Sandboxing is a concept that has been used across the globe to allow program systems to perform more efficiently by resolving errors and issues within a protected dataset, with a view to preventing shortcomings from spreading to larger data systems.

The RS promises myriad benefits and opportunities for the fintech ecosystem in India. Here is what I think the Indian fintech ecosystem stands to gain:

Test innovations in protected data sets

RBI’s proposal for launching regulatory sandboxes comes as a boon to fintechs as they’ll now be able to test new financial innovations without any regulatory risks. Owing to the ‘sandbox’ environment, disruptive technology can be tested real-time within protected data sets. This won’t just bring forth new innovations but will also allow these companies to handle systemic risks within the testing period itself.

Since there aren’t any specific regulations about the transaction size either, the testing can be flawlessly carried out in a UAT environment. This will help fintech startups to scale up while also allowing them to handle compliance issues more conveniently.

Improve credit access

The Sandbox initiative will particularly help fintech companies operating in segments such as payments and lending to test persuasive and disruptive technologies within RBI’s regulatory framework.

Well, the aim is to eventually employ high-end technology to shore up credit access in an economy that is largely starved for credit.

Boost overall growth

Most importantly, the RS will allow fintechs to more easily meet regulatory guidelines, thereby disallowing slowdowns in growth and downsides in progress that can very well be the result of complicated regulatory environments. This, most certainly will, ensure a much greater success rate for fintech products and services.