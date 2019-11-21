Samsung's W20 5G foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 855+ arrives in China

Samsung recently unveiled another foldable smartphone in China. The W20 5G is the company’s second smartphone after the Galaxy Fold. However, the W20 5G seems more-or-less like a more powerful Galaxy Fold. So, let’s take an in-depth look at Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone.

The Samsung W20 5G packs an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with a 5G modem. However, apart from Snapdragon 855 Plus and 5G modem, there’s no real difference between Samsung’s foldable phones. One can argue that the W20 is a 5G version of the Galaxy Fold.

When folded the W20 5G sports a 4.6-inch HD+ (840x1960 pixels) Super AMOLED cover display, ideal for using the device as a smartphone or in phone mode. Unfolding the W20 5G reveals a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display with a (1536 x 2152 pixels) resolution.

In terms of optics, the W20 5G gets six cameras. The primary camera setup on the back includes 16-megapixel, f/2.2 aperture ultrawide lens, a 12-megapixel primary sensor with a 1.5 aperture and 12-megapixel, f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens. Both the primary and telephoto sensor feature OIS, while the telephoto also offers 2x optical zoom.

Samsung’s 5G folding smartphone also gets three front cameras as well. A 10-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel lens with an f/1.9 aperture sits above the 4.6-inch screen when the display is unfolded. Lastly, there’s a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens on the front, which can be used as a front camera when the 30 is folded.

The Samsung W20 5G will arrive in one variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The W20 5G also gets a new paint job and a 4,235 mAh battery capacity, which is slightly less than the 4G Galaxy Fold’s 4,380 mAh battery. But this is presumably down to the 5G chipset and modem taking up for space.