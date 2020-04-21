App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung's upcoming 600MP camera sensor can beat the human eye in capturing details

The company also confirmed that it is working on other types of sensors that register smell and taste.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

South Korean tech giant Samsung has been on a roll when it comes to launching high-resolution smartphone camera sensors. After launching a 64MP Bright GW1 sensor followed by a 108MP sensor on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the company is now taking a huge leap and has confirmed that it is working on a smartphone camera with a whopping 600 MP sensor.

If Samsung succeeds in developing a 600MP smartphone camera, it will exceed the capabilities of the human eye that captures up to 500MP resolution. The company also confirmed that it is working on other types of sensors that register smell and taste.

Samsung has been developing advance pixel-binning technology to overcome issues related to smaller pixels for high-resolution sensors. It currently uses 2x2 binning for its 64MP sensors and 3x3 binning for 108MP sensors. The company aims to use similar technology for its ultra-high-resolution sensor.

Close

While the most popular use case of high-resolution sensors has recently been the field of smartphones, Samsung says that it is looking to provide camera sensors for autonomous vehicles, drones, and other IoT (Internet of Things) devices. The company’s aim to develop 600MP camera sensors might not be only for smartphones, but other devices such as smart cars, drones as well.

related news

The company is already reported to be working on a 144MP/ 150MP Nonacell camera sensor for smartphones. It is rumoured that Xiaomi will be partnering with Samsung to launch the first 150MP camera on a smartphone in Q4 2020.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 03:54 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.