Samsung's upcoming 600MP camera sensor can beat the human eye in capturing details

South Korean tech giant Samsung has been on a roll when it comes to launching high-resolution smartphone camera sensors. After launching a 64MP Bright GW1 sensor followed by a 108MP sensor on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the company is now taking a huge leap and has confirmed that it is working on a smartphone camera with a whopping 600 MP sensor.

If Samsung succeeds in developing a 600MP smartphone camera, it will exceed the capabilities of the human eye that captures up to 500MP resolution. The company also confirmed that it is working on other types of sensors that register smell and taste.

Samsung has been developing advance pixel-binning technology to overcome issues related to smaller pixels for high-resolution sensors. It currently uses 2x2 binning for its 64MP sensors and 3x3 binning for 108MP sensors. The company aims to use similar technology for its ultra-high-resolution sensor.

While the most popular use case of high-resolution sensors has recently been the field of smartphones, Samsung says that it is looking to provide camera sensors for autonomous vehicles, drones, and other IoT (Internet of Things) devices. The company’s aim to develop 600MP camera sensors might not be only for smartphones, but other devices such as smart cars, drones as well.