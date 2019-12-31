Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Fold 2 to launch before the Galaxy S11 series: Report

Samsung is rumoured to be working on a new foldable smartphone sporting a clamshell design. Dubbed as the Galaxy Fold 2, the foldable smartphone was previously expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S11 series aka Galaxy S20 series. A new report claims that the Motorola Razr-like Samsung foldable smartphone could launch before the Galaxy S flagship series.

Industry sources told Yonhap News Agency that the Samsung Galaxy clamshell foldable smartphone could release in February before Samsung’s ‘Unpacked’ Galaxy S11 launch event.

The South Korean tech giant is in talks with the country’s three telecom operators for releasing its second foldable smartphone.

Samsung is expected to host its ‘Unpacked’ event in February where it would unveil the Galaxy S11 series. Previously, it was reported that the Galaxy S11 series (or the Galaxy S20 series) would launch on February 18. However, new reports emerged claiming that the Galaxy S11 series would launch a week before the rumoured date, i.e. February 11. The report had also mentioned that Samsung would be unveiling its second foldable smartphone, aka the Galaxy Fold 2.

The Yonhap News Agency report states that after unveiling the Galaxy Fold 2 (or whatever Samsung decides to call it) in South Korea, the company would give more details on its new foldable smartphone at the Unpacked event in the US. Samsung is expected to make the Galaxy Fold 2 make available for sale immediately upon launch.

China Mobile had, earlier this year, teased Samsung’s Motorola Razr-like foldable smartphone on its Weibo account. There were reports that the Galaxy Fold 2 could hold a price tag of 1 million WON, which is roughly Rs 60,100. The rumoured price tag is far cheaper than the Galaxy Fold, which retails in India for Rs 1,64,999. For the rumoured price, users can expect mid-range internals.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 was recently spotted on the company’s Africa official website. The upcoming foldable smartphone carrying the model number SM-F700F was listed on the Samsung Africa website.

At the moment, there aren’t any details known about the specifications or features. Rumours suggest that the SM-700F foldable smartphone would have a punch-hole screen on the inside like the Note 10 series.