Samsung's new Online-to-Offline service lets customers buy Galaxy smartphones from their home

Samsung India has partnered with digital payments platform Benow and launched a new online-to-offline service wherein customers can purchase Galaxy smartphones from their local mobile store without leaving the house.

The new digital platform will help thousands of offline retailers become part of the online ecosystem and reach out to a larger base of consumers. More than 20,000 offline retailers have already signed up for the digital platform that enables consumers to buy Galaxy smartphones online from their neighbourhood stores.

How does the service work?

To enable a dealer to become part of the new digital platform, Samsung shares the details of the dealer with Benow. Following this, the dealer gets a link on his/her mobile number. The dealer then registers for the platform and downloads the Benow App.

On the Benow app, the dealer can make an online catalogue of best-selling Galaxy smartphones. This catalogue can be edited to add newer models. Once the catalogue is ready, the dealer shares the link with customers via email, SMS and WhatsApp. The dealer can also share the link on his/her Social Media channels.

The customer can browse the entire catalogue of Galaxy smartphones through the link shared by a particular dealer. To order a new phone, all the consumer needs to do is place a request via the online link. The moment a customer places an order, the dealer gets a notification. The dealer then checks the Benow app to get customer details. After contacting the customer and finalising the deal, the dealer generates the payment link through Benow.

Then, the customer has the option to select various payment methods (cash on delivery, credit card, debit card, easy EMI, etc.) to make the payment.

Upon transaction, both the customer and the dealer get digital charge slips. The dealer gets the Galaxy smartphone delivered to the customer.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

With this new platform, our consumers will be able to browse, select, order, pay and receive their Galaxy smartphone from the comfort of their homes. This will ensure that our consumers don’t have to step out to a physical store at a time when social distancing is the new normal. At the same time, the new platform enables thousands of physical retailers to connect with local customers online,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.