Samsung's new foldable flip smartphone could be priced lesser than Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung has launched two foldable smartphones already and is reportedly working on the third one. Both the foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy W20 5G, are priced near the sub- $2,000 mark. According to a new report, the third foldable smartphone would be priced significantly lower than the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung’s Motorola Razr-like foldable smartphone may be priced at 1 million WON, according to The Korean Herald. This, when roughly converted, would be Rs 60,100 in India. The rumoured price tag is far cheaper than the Galaxy Fold, which retails in India for Rs 1,64,999. The price is even lower than the recently-launched Motorola Razr, which has been priced at $1,500, and Samsung's own Galaxy Note 10+.

The clamshell foldable flip smartphone is rumoured to be launched as the Galaxy Fold 2. However, some reports suggest that the foldable smartphone could be a trimmed down version of the Galaxy Fold. It would have a vertically-foldable design like the recently launched Motorola Razr 2019.

For the rumoured price, users can expect mid-range internals.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, or whatever it may be launched as was recently spotted on the company’s Africa official website. The upcoming foldable smartphone carrying the model number SM-F700F was listed on the Samsung Africa website.