MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung's Exynos 2100 CPU outperforms the Snapdragon 888 in multi-core workloads: Report

The Exynos 2100 SoC is scheduled to be unveiled on January 12.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 04:14 PM IST

Samsung Exynos 2100 mobile platform will power the next generation of the Galaxy S and Note series smartphones. However, Samsung smartphones that have opted for the in-house flagship Exynos chips have always been found lacking as compared to the Snapdragon-powered handsets.

However, early reports suggest that the Samsung is turning up the heat and the next-gen Exynos 2100 could potentially outperform the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888. While details about the Exynos 2100 are still under wraps, with the official announcement for the chipset scheduled for January 12, the latest rumours suggest that it might be faster than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC.

In a subsequent tweet, tipster Ice Universe shared the screenshot of the Geekbench results. While the results aren’t confirmed, Ice Universe is a pretty credible source. According to the tweet, the CPU peaks at 1,108 points on single-core performance, while scoring 3,963 points on the multi-threaded workload.

That’s a huge jump from the previous Geekbench listing where the chipset reached 1,006 and 3,059 points in single-core and multi-core benchmarks respectively. If the scores for the Exynos 2100 chip are accurate, then it surpasses the scores officially shared by Qualcomm during the launch of the Snapdragon 888 chip.

Qualcomm’s official data suggests that the Snapdragon 888 SoC reached 1,135 points in the single-core performance test and 3,794 points in Geekbench’s multi-core test. This means that the Exynos version of the Galaxy S21 might just have the upper hand against this year's Snapdragon-powered S21 phones.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Qualcomm #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Dec 23, 2020 04:14 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.