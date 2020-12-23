Samsung's Exynos 2100 CPU outperforms the Snapdragon 888 in multi-core workloads: Report

Samsung Exynos 2100 mobile platform will power the next generation of the Galaxy S and Note series smartphones. However, Samsung smartphones that have opted for the in-house flagship Exynos chips have always been found lacking as compared to the Snapdragon-powered handsets.



1108 3705

1108 3785

You will see this data on the Geekbench website in a few hours

Exynos 2100 is growing

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 22, 2020

However, early reports suggest that the Samsung is turning up the heat and the next-gen Exynos 2100 could potentially outperform the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 . While details about the Exynos 2100 are still under wraps, with the official announcement for the chipset scheduled for January 12, the latest rumours suggest that it might be faster than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC.In a subsequent tweet, tipster Ice Universe shared the screenshot of the Geekbench results. While the results aren’t confirmed, Ice Universe is a pretty credible source. According to the tweet, the CPU peaks at 1,108 points on single-core performance, while scoring 3,963 points on the multi-threaded workload.

That’s a huge jump from the previous Geekbench listing where the chipset reached 1,006 and 3,059 points in single-core and multi-core benchmarks respectively. If the scores for the Exynos 2100 chip are accurate, then it surpasses the scores officially shared by Qualcomm during the launch of the Snapdragon 888 chip.

Qualcomm’s official data suggests that the Snapdragon 888 SoC reached 1,135 points in the single-core performance test and 3,794 points in Geekbench’s multi-core test. This means that the Exynos version of the Galaxy S21 might just have the upper hand against this year's Snapdragon-powered S21 phones.