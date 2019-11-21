Samsung's Carnival Sale offers discounts and deals on Galaxy S, Galaxy A, and Galaxy Note 10 models

Samsung is gearing up to bring big discounts to several smartphones during the Samsung Carnival sale from November 21 to 23. The sale is being held on Flipkart. During the sale, Samsung will be bringing discounts to mid-range as well as flagship Galaxy phones.

So, let’s take a look at what’s on offer during the three-day sale.

Galaxy A Series

Several Galaxy A series smartphones are going on sale, including the popular Galaxy A50, which will now start at Rs 14,999. The Galaxy A50 is one of Samsung's best mid-range smartphones, with a great display and camera for its price.

The Galaxy A50s and A30s also get price cuts, now starting at Rs 19,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. The upper-mid tier Galaxy A70 and A70s are now available for Rs 24,990 and Rs 28,999, respectively. The more affordable Galaxy A20s (Rs 11,999), Galaxy A30 (Rs 13,990), and Galaxy A20 (Rs 10,290) are also available at discounted prices.

Galaxy S10 Series

The Samsung Carnival on Flipkart is bringing cashback offers, No Cost EMI payment option and exchange benefits to the Galaxy S10 lineup. The Galaxy S10 and S10e are available for Rs 61,900 and Rs 50,100, respectively. The powerhouse Galaxy S10+ is now available for Rs 69,900.

Galaxy Note 10

Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are available with a flat cashback of Rs 6,000. However, the cashback offer is only applicable on no-cost EMI transactions through ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards. The prices of the Note 10 series remain unchanged at Rs 79,999 and Rs 69,999 for the Galaxy Note 10+ and Note 10, respectively.

Galaxy S9 Series