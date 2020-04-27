Samsung working on pop-up camera smartphone; render images leaked: Report

Samsung might soon launch a smartphone with a pop-up camera as image renders of the company’s first pop-up camera smartphone have been leaked online.

Details about the upcoming Samsung smartphone with a pop-up camera are currently very scarce. However, these renders leaked by tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with Pigtou, do give us a first-look and some basic insight about the display and camera module.

From the looks of it, the unnamed Samsung pop-up camera smartphone will be a mid-range offering. It is currently unknown if the smartphone will be a part of the Galaxy A or Galaxy M-series, or if Samsung will launch an all-new series for its pop-up camera smartphone.

The use of a pop-up module for a front camera makes it obvious that the Samsung device will have an all-screen design. The render images also reveal a thick chin compared to other sides surrounding the 6.5-inch display.

On the back, there is a vertically-aligned triple-camera setup. The report does not reveal any detailed information on the camera sensors expected to house on the Samsung smartphone. Further, the fingerprint scanner is placed on the back.

The bottom edge makes room for a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top edge, next to the pop-up camera.

It is currently unknown when the South Korean giant will launch the phone. It could even be right after the lockdown across several countries due to coronavirus is lifted.