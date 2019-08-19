Samsung will reportedly lend groundbreaking display tech on the Note 10 Plus to Apple

Samsung got a lot of things right with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus and S10 Plus. While the camera and performance were standout features on the Note and S series, we often forget just how good the display on both phones was. The two Galaxy flagship handsets received an A+ rating on DisplayMate; the Note 10 Plus in particular broke 13 display records.

According to a new report by The Elec, Samsung is giving the class-leading display technology on the Galaxy Note 10 Plus to its greatest premium smartphone rival. Apple has reportedly bagged the Note 10+’s groundbreaking OLED display tech. But this isn’t the first time Samsung has auctioned off one of its smartphone components.

Samsung makes a pretty handsome penny selling these components. Profit margins on smartphone components are much higher than the margins on the actual phones themselves. And while bartering components to rivals may come at the cost of exclusivity, it isn’t really a concern for the smartphone maker.

Samsung is also developing graphene batteries capable of delivering a full charge in 30 minutes. But even if Samsung isn’t the first to adopt the feature, the company won’t really worry. Take the Galaxy Note 10 Plus for example, which is still arguably the most impressive phone of 2019 that packs excellent performance, camera, battery, design, and display.