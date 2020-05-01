App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung will launch new Galaxy Note and foldable smartphones in H2 2020

Samsung typically launches the Galaxy Note series in August every year at its Unpacked event.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus pandemic has led to cancelling of several tech launches and could possibly continue to do so if things do not improve. However, Samsung has confirmed that it will launch its premium smartphones later this year.

Samsung typically launches the Galaxy Note series in August every year at its Unpacked event. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, it was being speculated that the South Korean giant may altogether skip the Galaxy Note 20 series launch. Samsung, in its Q1 earnings report call, has confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy Note 20 in H2 2020.

“For the second half, amid uncertainties including the possibility of a prolonged pandemic, market competition is forecast to intensify as manufacturers strive to recover from the weakness in the first half. The Company will continue to offer differentiated products in the premium segment with the launch of new foldable and Note models,” Samsung announced.

This could also mean that the Galaxy Fold 2 launch could happen in H2 2020. It was previously rumoured that the Galaxy Fold 2 could launch in Q2 2020, but based on the current situation, there could be a possible delay.

The company is expecting a decline in sales and overall business performance due to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

First Published on May 1, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.