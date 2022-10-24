English
    Samsung W23, W23 Flip launched in China as luxury takes on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4

    Moneycontrol News
    October 24, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

    The Samsung W23 and W23 Flip has officially been unveiled in China. The Samsung W23 is a more premium version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, while the W23 Flip is a fancier version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Samsung W23 and W23 Flip are China Telecom exclusives.

    The Samsung W23 price is set at CNY 15,999 (Roughly Rs 1,82,400) for the sole 16GB/512GB model. The Samsung W23 Flip is priced at CNY 9,999 (Roughly Rs 1,14,000) and comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

    The Samsung W23 and W23 Flip are currently up for pre-order in China. The pricing of the two devices is higher than those of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

    The Samsung W23 features the same specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, the main tweaks only come to the outside of the phone. The phone has a ceramic black panel on the back and an aluminium hinge with some engravings. Even the S Pen that is sold separately has got a new black and gold finish.

    The Samsung W23 also comes with custom themes. The Galaxy W23 Flip also has a similar design and colour scheme. However, the W23 Flip uses a glass back panel as opposed to ceramic. The specifications of the Galaxy W23 and Galaxy W23 Flip are similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 06:25 pm
