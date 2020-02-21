Samsung users panic over accidental 'Find my Mobile' push notification

Several users worldwide reported about receiving an unusual ‘Find my Mobile’ push notification on their Samsung smartphones. The notification only included the figure ‘1’, which disappeared after users tapped on it.

Samsung’s ‘Find My Mobile’ app lets users to remotely locate or lock their smartphone or tablet, back up data to the cloud, delete local data and block access to Samsung Pay.



Huh. Girlfriend and I just had exactly the same Samsung push notification: her Note 10+ and my Galaxy Z Flip each alerted with a Find My Mobile notification. When tapped, it disappeared. Different Samsung accounts on each phone.

Users took to Twitter to express their concern and figure out the problem.



@SamsungMobile So myself and many other Samsung users have all reported receiving a notification from the "Find My Mobile" app saying "1"... I clicked it and nothing happened. Check app info and it used 20% of my battery? Did all our phones just get hacked? pic.twitter.com/Qjg97N0h9Q — Alex Rhynold (@alexrhynold) February 20, 2020





Got a mysterious find my mobile notification. Was scared that someone tried to track me but it seems thousands of people got this? @SamsungMobile what's happening pic.twitter.com/g2NxB1ZjCT

@SamsungMobile hey could y'all PLEASE explain why myself and a bunch of other samsung users just got a notification from "find my mobile" that just said "1 1" I'm spooked — mel✨ (@touchmyhobii) February 20, 2020





Anyone else get that find my mobile push notification that just about gave me a heart attack?

Jesus christ Samsung — Josh Broom (@BroomDoom) February 20, 2020

Hours later, the company confirmed that the push notification was sent out accidentally to a limited number of Galaxy devices. “Recently, a notification about “Find My Mobile 1” occurred on a limited number of Galaxy devices. This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers,” Samsung UK tweeted.



Recently, a notification about “Find My Mobile 1” occurred on a limited number of Galaxy devices. This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers. ^LF — Samsung Help UK (@SamsungHelpUK) February 20, 2020



Last year, OnePlus ‘accidentally’ pushed out a text message in Chinese characters, which the company later clarified was a failed internal test.