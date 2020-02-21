App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung users panic over accidental 'Find my Mobile' push notification

Users took to Twitter to express their concern and figure out the problem.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Several users worldwide reported about receiving an unusual ‘Find my Mobile’ push notification on their Samsung smartphones. The notification only included the figure ‘1’, which disappeared after users tapped on it.

Samsung’s ‘Find My Mobile’ app lets users to remotely locate or lock their smartphone or tablet, back up data to the cloud, delete local data and block access to Samsung Pay.

Users took to Twitter to express their concern and figure out the problem.

related news





Hours later, the company confirmed that the push notification was sent out accidentally to a limited number of Galaxy devices. “Recently, a notification about “Find My Mobile 1” occurred on a limited number of Galaxy devices. This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers,” Samsung UK tweeted.

Last year, OnePlus ‘accidentally’ pushed out a text message in Chinese characters, which the company later clarified was a failed internal test.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 12:43 pm

