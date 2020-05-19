Samsung unveils new 50MP ISOCELL GN1 image sensor with Dual Pixel PDAF

South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled a new 50MP ISOCELL GN1 image sensor. The new image sensor is a successor to the 48MP ISOCELL GM1 sensor. Samsung has introduced a bunch of few upgrades like Dual Pixel PDAF, support for 400FPS video capture at 1080p, etc.

The 50MP ISOCELL GN1 is a 1/1.31-inch image sensor and has 1.2μm pixels. It uses Tetracell technology for 4-in-1 pixel binning that combines four neighbouring pixels into one 2.4μm-sized pixel. The image sensor has a normal frame rate of up to 24fps at 50MP, a video frame rate of 240fps at 1080p and 400fps at 1080p.

Furthermore, the new image sensor also feature Samsung’s ISOCELL Plus that prevents cross-talk in small pixel sensors and maximises the separation of individual pixels while optimising their light absorption capabilities through the lens. Samsung further states that with the use of ISOCELL Plus in GN1, there is minimal optical loss and light reflection, thus offering improved colour reproduction and light sensitivity.

Another new addition to the ISOCELL GN1 is Dual Pixel PDAF for better and faster autofocus. Samsung says that the 50MP ISOCELL GN1 is capable of locking in on an area or object and producing sharp images in motion-packed situations.

Each pixel in the sensor carries two photodiodes, allowing the component to execute ultra-fast autofocus and capture moving objects no matter where they are in the frame. The sensor also takes also light information from each photodiode to produce a 100MP resolution photograph by a software algorithm.

Considering the specs it packs, the ISOCELL GN1 image sensor could be used in premium Samsung smartphones.



