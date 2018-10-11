App
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 04:58 PM IST

Samsung unveils Galaxy A9 to tap into mid-premium smartphone market

The Galaxy A9, which is the world's first device to feature quad-camera setup in a smartphone, is likely to be introduced in the Indian market in November. The pricing is also expected to be announced closer to the launch date.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Samsung Valuation: $59.9 billion Change in valuation: 6 percent Change in rank: 0

South Korean electronics major Samsung on Thursday unveiled its latest Galaxy A9 smartphone to strengthen its play in the global mid-premium phone market.

The Galaxy A9, which is the world's first device to feature quad-camera setup in a smartphone, is likely to be introduced in the Indian market in November. The pricing is also expected to be announced closer to the launch date.

Samsung Electronics President and CEO (IT and Mobile Communications Division) DJ Koh said the company is excited about the "debut" of the new smartphone camera technology with the Galaxy A9.

"As a global leader in smartphone innovation, we understand the demand for meaningful innovation in a fast-paced world driven by visual communication," he said.

Building on our legacy in smartphone camera development, we're introducing next generation technology across our entire Galaxy portfolio to give more consumers the opportunity to experience cutting edge, he added.

Samsung had recently launched its Galaxy A7 at Rs 23,990 to compete in the mid-priced smart phone segment that has been growing rapidly in India.

The company, which competes head-on with rival Xiaomi in the Indian market, has "changed" its strategy earlier this year for the mass and mid-price phones to bring in innovation across its smartphone range and not limit them to premium flagships.

Samsung is also expected to assemble the A9 at its new facility in Noida that was inaugurated last month to meet the demand in the Indian market.

The company claims that the facility, which has been set up with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, is the world's biggest smartphone factory.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #Samsung #Technology #World News

