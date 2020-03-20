Samsung unveils Galaxy A41 with 48MP triple-camera setup, 3,500 mAh battery

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A41. The smartphone is the fourth new Galaxy A-series smartphone launched in 2020 after the Galaxy A51, A71, and A11. Galaxy A41, in spite of being a mid-range smartphone, comes with IP-68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Galaxy A41’s price has not yet been revealed. The smartphone has been revealed in Japan and is listed on the NTT Docomo website. Samsung says that the Galaxy A41 will go on sale in Japan in June. There is no word on the availability of the smartphone in other international markets.

Samsung Galaxy A41 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A41 features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Infinity-U display has an in-display fingerprint scanner and a U-shaped notch for the front-facing camera.

Under the hood, there is an unnamed Octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. There is no word if the Galaxy A41 has a Qualcomm/ Exynos processor or expandable storage support.

Galaxy A41 has a relatively-small 3,500 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

On the back, Galaxy A41 has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP f/2.0 primary shooter, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 25MP f/2.2 front camera.