Samsung unveils Galaxy A01, the most affordable Galaxy A-series smartphone

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently announced Galaxy A01, the most affordable smartphone in its famed Galaxy A-series. The new entry-level smartphone comes with all the standard features you’d expect in an affordable smartphone. While the company hasn’t provided any details about pricing and availability, we expect it to debut at the sub-7K mark.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 sports an Infinity-V display with a 5.7-inch HD+ (720p+) LCD panel. The waterdrop notch on the top houses a 5-megapixel, f/2.2 selfie shooter. Although, Samsung hasn’t mentioned the name of the chipset, it has confirmed it is an octa-core processor (4 x 1.95 GHz and 4 x 1.45 GHz).

The octa-core processor is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone also has two SIM slots for Dual SIM support. It packs a 3,000 mAh battery and runs on Android, but Samsung hasn’t mentioned the version of the operating system. According to GSMArena, the phone will run on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin.

On the back, the Galaxy A01 utilises a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 depth sensor. The A01 integrates a proximity and light sensor as well as an accelerometer. Lastly, you also get a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio receiver. The Galaxy A01 arrives in three colours, including – Red, Blue and Black.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 is an entry-level handset, similar to the Redmi 8A and Realme C2. The Galaxy A01 is the third Samsung smartphone to be unveiled in December. Last week, Samsung announced the first two phones in its 2020 Galaxy A lineup in the form of the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71.