Samsung Unpacked 2020: Google hints 'something exciting'

Samsung is hosting its Unpacked event on February 11 in the US where it is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Buds+. Google has dropped a surprise and confirmed ‘something exciting’ at the Samsung Unpacked event.

Android’s official Twitter handle has confirmed its availability at the Galaxy S20 launch night event. “Something exciting is just around the corner. See you at Unpacked,”, read the post.

It is currently unknown what announcement Android will make at the Galaxy Unpacked event. It is possible that Google could announce or demonstrate the optimised user interface for foldable smartphones on Android 10. The latest generation of Android comes with native support for foldable smartphones, offering tools to developers to create apps for different form factors.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip, which is strongly rumoured to resemble the Motorola Razr 2019 in terms of folding mechanism — vertically folding.

The other speculation being made is related to astrophotography on Galaxy devices. The Galaxy S20 Ultra camera is rumoured to feature up to 100x zoom, which can be useful for astrophotography. Google offers astrophotography on its recent Pixel smartphones.

The wait should not be a long one as we are less than a week away from the Galaxy S20 official launch event.