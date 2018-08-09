App
Aug 09, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Unpacked 2018 Highlights: Note 9 with S-Pen, Galaxy watch, Galaxy Home speaker launched

Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy watch, Galaxy Home speaker and advanced AI assistant Bixby at the Samsung Unpacked 2018 event.

  • Aug 09, 08:37 PM (IST)

  • Aug 09, 10:22 PM (IST)

    That's all from our side. Stay tuned to Moneycontrol.com for more news and updates.

  • Aug 09, 10:20 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 10:20 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 10:20 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 10:19 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 10:19 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 10:19 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 10:13 PM (IST)

    Samsung wraps up the event by announcing a partnership with Spotify.

  • Aug 09, 10:06 PM (IST)

  • Aug 09, 09:56 PM (IST)

    While the 128GB version costs $1,000, the 512GB version comes at a price of $1250.

  • Aug 09, 09:54 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, these are the specs of the Galaxy Watch:

    • 46mm / 42mm
    • 1.3” / 1.2”, Circular Super AMOLED (360x360)
    • Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15GHz SoC
    • LTE: 1.5GB RAM + 4GB storage
    • Bluetooth: 768MB RAM + 4GB storage
    • Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0
    • 5ATM + IP68
    • Wireless charging
    • 472mAh / 270mAh

  • Aug 09, 09:51 PM (IST)

    The device will come at a price starting $1,000 for the 6GB/128GB version.

  • Aug 09, 09:50 PM (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pre-orders start tomorrow.

  • Aug 09, 09:47 PM (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with 6.4 inch display will be available starting from August 24.

  • Aug 09, 09:40 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 09:36 PM (IST)

    Galaxy Home smart speaker will use Harman AKG sound technology.

  • Aug 09, 09:36 PM (IST)

    Galaxy Home will be powered by Samsung's own Bixby assistant.

  • Aug 09, 09:35 PM (IST)

    Another gadget the Korean giant unveils tonight is Galaxy Home, Samsung's new smart speaker.

  • Aug 09, 09:33 PM (IST)

    Bixby now works well with Google Maps.

  • Aug 09, 09:32 PM (IST)

    Bixby can order taxi cabs online or make a concert reservation for you.

  • Aug 09, 09:31 PM (IST)

    The new Bixby remembers your comments and information about you to make suggestions. It auto-fills these information while making a reservation, for example.

  • Aug 09, 09:29 PM (IST)

    Samsung demonstrates the new Bixby with significant improvements.

  • Aug 09, 09:18 PM (IST)

    "The Galaxy Watch helps you stay connected to your health, your work and your life," Elina Vives.

  • Aug 09, 09:16 PM (IST)

    Most of our smartphones now posses phenomenal computing power and the Note 9 is no exception. With the help of a simple HDMI adaptor, connect to a monitor and enjoy a PC like experience straight from your phone using Samsung DeX.

  • Aug 09, 09:15 PM (IST)

    Using Bluetooth Low Energy, the S Pen is capable of a whole lot more than before such as clicking pictures, playing and pausing videos on YouTube or even flipping through slides on Microsoft PowerPoint.

  • Aug 09, 09:13 PM (IST)

    Clicking a selfie has become easier as you can keep your phone away and click using the S Pen.

  • Aug 09, 09:12 PM (IST)

     The camera now features scene recognition and can tell the difference between people and other scenes.

  • Aug 09, 09:07 PM (IST)

    Tim Sweeney of Epic Games has just confirmed that it will be launching Fortnite Beta for android this week.

  • Aug 09, 09:06 PM (IST)

    Major features of the phone include water carbon cooling system, AKG tuned stereo speakers, Intelligent camera with features such as Super Slo-Mo, Dual Aperture, Scene recognition, among others.

