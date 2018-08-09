Samsung Unpacked 2018 Highlights: Note 9 with S-Pen, Galaxy watch, Galaxy Home speaker launched

Live now
Aug 09, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Samsung wraps up the event by announcing a partnership with Spotify.
While the 128GB version costs $1,000, the 512GB version comes at a price of $1250.
Meanwhile, these are the specs of the Galaxy Watch:
• 46mm / 42mm
• 1.3” / 1.2”, Circular Super AMOLED (360x360)
• Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15GHz SoC
• LTE: 1.5GB RAM + 4GB storage
• Bluetooth: 768MB RAM + 4GB storage
• Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0
• 5ATM + IP68
• Wireless charging
• 472mAh / 270mAh
The device will come at a price starting $1,000 for the 6GB/128GB version.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pre-orders start tomorrow.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with 6.4 inch display will be available starting from August 24.
Galaxy Home smart speaker will use Harman AKG sound technology.
Galaxy Home will be powered by Samsung's own Bixby assistant.
Another gadget the Korean giant unveils tonight is Galaxy Home, Samsung's new smart speaker.
Bixby now works well with Google Maps.
Bixby can order taxi cabs online or make a concert reservation for you.
The new Bixby remembers your comments and information about you to make suggestions. It auto-fills these information while making a reservation, for example.
Samsung demonstrates the new Bixby with significant improvements.
"The Galaxy Watch helps you stay connected to your health, your work and your life," Elina Vives.
Most of our smartphones now posses phenomenal computing power and the Note 9 is no exception. With the help of a simple HDMI adaptor, connect to a monitor and enjoy a PC like experience straight from your phone using Samsung DeX.
Using Bluetooth Low Energy, the S Pen is capable of a whole lot more than before such as clicking pictures, playing and pausing videos on YouTube or even flipping through slides on Microsoft PowerPoint.
Clicking a selfie has become easier as you can keep your phone away and click using the S Pen.
The camera now features scene recognition and can tell the difference between people and other scenes.
Tim Sweeney of Epic Games has just confirmed that it will be launching Fortnite Beta for android this week.
Major features of the phone include water carbon cooling system, AKG tuned stereo speakers, Intelligent camera with features such as Super Slo-Mo, Dual Aperture, Scene recognition, among others.