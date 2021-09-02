MARKET NEWS

Samsung tops list of smartwatch brands in India: IDC report

According to IDC, Samsung sits at number one for smartwatches in India for Q2 2021

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 07:36 PM IST
IDC says Samsung is now number 1 in India for the smartwatch category

According to a study by International Data Corporation (IDC), Samsung has emerged number one for the smartwatch market in India. The study was done for the second quarter ended June 2021.

Samsung shipments registered a growth of 860 percent for the period. The popular Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 gave Samsung a sizeable market share of 41.2 percent in India for the quarter.

Recently, the South Korean technology giant launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series in India.

In a statement shared with IDC, Samsung said that they company strives to enable smartwatch users lead a healthier lifestyle and hopes that the new Watch 4 series will usher in a new generation of individuals into the Watch family.

In terms of features, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic allows users to monitor blood circulation on the go and is equipped with the company's bio-active sensor which uses three sensors - Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis - to monitor blood pressure, AFib irregular heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

The standard Watch 4 comes in two models with Bluetooth and LTE versions. The 40mm Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs 23,999, whereas the LTE variant is priced at Rs 28,999. It comes in Pink, Gold, Black and Silver colours.

"Over the years, Samsung has been working tirelessly to pioneer smartwatch features that enable consumers to lead a healthy and rewarding life. Samsung recently opened pre-bookings for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic in India. Galaxy Watch4 series will start a new era of smartwatch innovation to drive holistic health and wellness," Samsung said in a statement shared with IDC.
Tags: #Samsung #Samsung smartwatches
first published: Sep 2, 2021 07:16 pm

