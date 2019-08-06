App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung to unveil the first smartphone SoC with AMD's RDNA graphics architecture in 2021

The deal permits Samsung to engineer its own silicon-based on AMD's graphics IP.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung partnered with AMD to leverage the company's RDNA graphics architecture on future Exynos processors. Now, the South Korean consumer electronics giant claims that a new breed of SoCs featuring integrated AMD Radeon GPUs will likely hit commercial markets in 2021.

The development was shared during Samsung's Q2 earnings call. A spokesperson for the company said that Samsung would leverage AMD's partnership for smartphones and other applications. The new chips could also extend to tablets, giving Samsung an edge over other ARM SoC manufacturers.

Dr Lisa Su, CEO AMD, said: "This strategic partnership will extend the reach of our high-performance Radeon graphics into the mobile market, significantly expanding the Radeon user base and development ecosystem."

The multi-year strategic partnership with Samsung was penned to license AMD's RDNA architecture to Samsung in exchange for royalties and fees. The deal permits Samsung to engineer its own silicon-based on AMD's graphics IP.

By bringing graphics technology to smartphones, AMD seems to have mastered the art of developing an architecture that is able to work in low-power and thermally constrained scenarios. The news comes at an excellent time for Samsung, as the gaming smartphone market is only just taking off.

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700XT are the only two cards in AMD's line up based on the RDNA architecture. RDNA architecture is also rumoured to power the next generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Considering Nvidia's RTX gamble has finally paid off, AMD is expanding its reach in the world of gaming graphics.

However, the most impressive take away here is the scalability of AMD's RDNA architecture. In the last couple of years, Samsung's Exynos line up has taken a beating against Qualcomm's heavy hitters. Leveraging AMD's RDNA architecture could give the Exynos line up a much-needed bump in performance to surpass their rivals.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 12:13 pm

tags #AMD #Samsung #Technology

