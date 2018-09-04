Samsung to unveil phone with four rear cameras?

Moneycontrol News

A tweet by a known leakster ‘Ice Universe’ said that Samsung is in the process of developing a new smartphone with four rear cameras and would launch it by the end of 2018. With the launch of smartphones such as Huawei P9 Plus and LG G5, there seems to be a trend of smartphones with more than one rear camera.

The new smartphone with four rear cameras would not be a flagship smartphone from Samsung’s Galaxy S series. It wouldn’t be a Samsung Galaxy Note because the latest in Samsung’s Note series, Note 9, was unveiled last month.

The other important series in Samsung is the A-series. This increases the probability that Samsung’s upcoming smartphone, Galaxy A9, could be having four rear cameras.



Samsung

Camera Camera Camera Camera

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 2, 2018

The nature of the tweet does increase the possibility of four rear cameras.