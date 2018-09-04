App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung to unveil phone with four rear cameras?

The new smartphone with four rear cameras would not be a flagship smartphone from Samsung’s Galaxy S series.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

A tweet by a known leakster ‘Ice Universe’ said that Samsung is in the process of developing a new smartphone with four rear cameras and would launch it by the end of 2018. With the launch of smartphones such as Huawei P9 Plus and LG G5, there seems to be a trend of smartphones with more than one rear camera.

The new smartphone with four rear cameras would not be a flagship smartphone from Samsung’s Galaxy S series. It wouldn’t be a Samsung Galaxy Note because the latest in Samsung’s Note series, Note 9, was unveiled last month.

The other important series in Samsung is the A-series. This increases the probability that Samsung’s upcoming smartphone, Galaxy A9, could be having four rear cameras.

related news

The nature of the tweet does increase the possibility of four rear cameras.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 04:57 pm

tags #Samsung #Technology #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.