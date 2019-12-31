Samsung to skip Galaxy M50 launch for the under-production Galaxy M51 in Noida facility

Samsung is working on a new Galaxy M-series smartphone that would launch in 2020. The upcoming smartphone called the Galaxy M51 is reportedly under production in Samsung India’s Noida facility.

In case you are wondering when did Samsung launch the Galaxy M50, the company did not. As per a 91Mobiles report, Samsung seems to have skipped the launch of Galaxy M50 for launching the Galaxy M51.

However, the Galaxy M51 with the model number SM-M515 is in its early stages of production and is not expected to launch very soon.

But why would Samsung skip the Galaxy M50 and launch the Galaxy M51 instead? The possible answer could be that the South Korean giant is planning to release multiple smartphones in India and other international markets under the 2020 Galaxy M and Galaxy A-series with a ‘1’ moniker instead of ‘0’.

The report does not give any specific launch time of the Galaxy M51, but we can expect Samsung to launch the new smartphone to launch during H1 2020. The company typically launches an ’S’ variant of the Galaxy M-series and Galaxy A-series smartphone during H2 2020.

The Galaxy M51, upon its release, is expected to be available in offline and online markets. There have been reports of Samsung planning to end its online-exclusive sales. There are no details available on the Galaxy M51 specifications and features as yet.

Currently, Samsung’s Galaxy M-series includes the Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30s, and the Galaxy M40.