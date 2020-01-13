App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung to launch clamshell foldable smartphone as Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung’s version of the Motorola Razr-like foldable smartphone was previously rumoured to launch as the Galaxy Fold 2, later as the Galaxy Bloom.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is expected to launch a new foldable smartphone at or before the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. The new clamshell foldable smartphone has been rumoured for quite a while as the Galaxy Fold 2. As it turns out, a new report claims that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip would be the name of Samsung’s next foldable smartphone.

Samsung’s version of the Motorola Razr-like foldable smartphone was previously rumoured to launch as the Galaxy Fold 2, later as the Galaxy Bloom. A new leak from tipster IceUniverse confirms that the upcoming Samsung vertically foldable screen smartphone would be called Galaxy Z Flip. The credible tipster has uploaded a self-made poster that reveals the branding of Samsung’s next foldable smartphone.

There is little known about the Galaxy Z Flip. Recent reports claim that the Z Flip when vertically unfolded will have a 6.7-inch punch-hole display. Instead of a plastic film on top of the screen like the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to feature an ultra-thin glass. Like the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Z Flip is also rumoured to support 8K video recording, which would be a first in smartphones.

The punch-hole screen is also claimed to feature a 10MP front camera like the Galaxy Note 10.

related news

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC from 2019, instead of the latest Snapdragon 865 chip. Samsung is said to have opted for the 2019 flagship chipset in order to avoid reworking and making many internal design changes for the SD 865 chip.

Reports claim that the Galaxy Z Flip could hold a price tag of 1 million WON, which is roughly Rs 60,100. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, aka Galaxy Fold 2, was recently spotted on the company’s Africa official website. The upcoming foldable smartphone carrying the model number SM-F700F was listed on the Samsung Africa website.

Also Read:Live images of Samsung Galaxy S20+ leaked before Unpacked 2020


The exact launch date is currently unknown. Some reports claim that the Galaxy Z Flip will launch before the Galaxy S20 series, whereas some read its launch at the Unpacked event on February 11.



First Published on Jan 13, 2020 09:13 am

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

