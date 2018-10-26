Samsung to conduct 5G large-scale trials in Delhi in first quarter next year

Telecom equipment maker Samsung said it will conduct 5G large-scale trials in the first quarter of the next year, engaging closely with the Department of Telecommunications.

"Right now, we are working very closely with the Department of Telecom. We expect to do the trial in the first quarter… it will be in New Delhi...We will also work with many partners on use cases...We don't expect this trial to be something that will be done in two days... We will set it up and over a period of time (see) different use cases," Samsung India Senior Vice President and Head (Network Business) Srinivasan Sundararajan told reporters.

He added that 5G technology, apart from consumers, can have various use cases across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, smart cities and surveillance.

Sundararajan pointed out that the amount of spectrum operators have will "dictate" the kind of use cases they can offer.

He said Samsung is already working with telecom operators in the US and Korea for 5G deployment commercially and that the new-age technology holds huge potential for India from network and associated devices perspective.

In India, Samsung is the telecom gear provider for Reliance Jio's pan-India 4G network.

Asked if Jio's network could be upgraded to 5G, he said the network was built for 5G as it is a complete IP-network which makes it "much easier to adapt" to new technology that comes in with just "software upgrades".

On its engagement with other operators for 5G deployment in India, Sundararajan said it is still early to talk about who their partners will be, but Reliance Jio will "always remain the prime partner".