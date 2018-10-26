App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Samsung to conduct 5G large-scale trials in Delhi in first quarter next year

Samsung India Senior Vice President and Head Srinivasan Sundararajan said 5G technology, apart from consumers, can have various use cases across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, smart cities and surveillance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Telecom equipment maker Samsung said it will conduct 5G large-scale trials in the first quarter of the next year, engaging closely with the Department of Telecommunications.

"Right now, we are working very closely with the Department of Telecom. We expect to do the trial in the first quarter… it will be in New Delhi...We will also work with many partners on use cases...We don't expect this trial to be something that will be done in two days... We will set it up and over a period of time (see) different use cases," Samsung India Senior Vice President and Head (Network Business) Srinivasan Sundararajan told reporters.

He added that 5G technology, apart from consumers, can have various use cases across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, smart cities and surveillance.

Sundararajan pointed out that the amount of spectrum operators have will "dictate" the kind of use cases they can offer.

related news

He said Samsung is already working with telecom operators in the US and Korea for 5G deployment commercially and that the new-age technology holds huge potential for India from network and associated devices perspective.

In India, Samsung is the telecom gear provider for Reliance Jio's pan-India 4G network.

Asked if Jio's network could be upgraded to 5G, he said the network was built for 5G as it is a complete IP-network which makes it "much easier to adapt" to new technology that comes in with just "software upgrades".

On its engagement with other operators for 5G deployment in India, Sundararajan said it is still early to talk about who their partners will be, but Reliance Jio will "always remain the prime partner".
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 07:43 pm

tags #India #Samsung #Technology #Telecom

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.