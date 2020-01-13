Samsung to begin taking Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-orders starting next week; price tipped

Samsung will reportedly start taking pre-orders for its latest Galaxy Note 10 variant, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The ‘Lite’ flagship will be available for sale in the first week of February across online and retail platforms. Samsung has confirmed the availability of its other flagship device, Galaxy S10 Lite, via Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was unveiled earlier this month alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite. According to an IANS report, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available for pre-orders starting next week in two storage options. The device will be launched with 6GB and 8GB RAM in India. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant will be reportedly priced at Rs 39,900, contrary to another report that claimed that the base variant would launch for Rs 35,990.

The pricing reflects Samsung's approach to directly take on OnePlus smartphones, which are a popular choice in the price segment.

Further, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colours.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. Like its premium counterparts, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite features an Infinity-O display with the punch-hole placed at the top-centre.

The performance engine on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite includes a 10nm unnamed Octa-core processor, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB memory. The Lite smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with super-fast charging support.

Like other Galaxy Note series smartphones, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite also gets support for S Pen.

In optics, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 12MP triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 12MP f/1.7 primary wide lens with OIS, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. The 32MP f/2.0 front camera is placed inside the punch-hole notch.

For biometric authentication, Galaxy Note 10 Lite supports in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite boots on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.