App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung to begin taking Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-orders starting next week; price tipped

Samsung would launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite with 6GB and 8GB RAM in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung will reportedly start taking pre-orders for its latest Galaxy Note 10 variant, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The ‘Lite’ flagship will be available for sale in the first week of February across online and retail platforms. Samsung has confirmed the availability of its other flagship device, Galaxy S10 Lite, via Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was unveiled earlier this month alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite. According to an IANS report, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available for pre-orders starting next week in two storage options. The device will be launched with 6GB and 8GB RAM in India. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant will be reportedly priced at Rs 39,900, contrary to another report that claimed that the base variant would launch for Rs 35,990.

The pricing reflects Samsung's approach to directly take on OnePlus smartphones, which are a popular choice in the price segment.

Close

Further, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colours.

related news

Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. Like its premium counterparts, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite features an Infinity-O display with the punch-hole placed at the top-centre.

The performance engine on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite includes a 10nm unnamed Octa-core processor, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB memory. The Lite smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with super-fast charging support.

Like other Galaxy Note series smartphones, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite also gets support for S Pen.

In optics, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 12MP triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 12MP f/1.7 primary wide lens with OIS, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. The 32MP f/2.0 front camera is placed inside the punch-hole notch. 

For biometric authentication, Galaxy Note 10 Lite supports in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite boots on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

Samsung's other 'Lite' flagship, the Galaxy S10 Lite, is also confirmed to launch 'soon' in India.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.