Samsung tipped to unveil new Galaxy M series smartphone in India ahead of Galaxy S21 series launch

A new Samsung Galaxy M series smartphone launch is tipped for next week in India. According to a new leak, the South Korean tech giant will launch a Galaxy M series device ahead of the Galaxy S21 series launch tipped for January 14.



[Exclusive] In all likelihood, @SamsungIndia will launch a new M series phone in India next week.

The device will feature a BIG screen as per my source.

Which one could it be? We won't have to wait for too long to find out.

Till then, here's an exclusive poster for you.#MaxUP pic.twitter.com/2Od6etZyRt

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 2, 2021

The Galaxy M series smartphone launching in the second week of January is expected to have a tall display. The smartphone’s teaser poster was shared by tipster Mukul Sharma, aka Stufflistings. The poster reveals that the upcoming Galaxy M-series smartphone will feature a water-drop notch display. Samsung typically calls it an Infinity-U/ Infinity-V display.

Another detail revealed through the poster is that the power and volume keys are positioned on the right edge of the device.

Other details of the smartphone are currently unknown. The name of the device too has not been revealed. Samsung is yet to make an official announcement about the launch.

Based on the leaked poster, it is being speculated that the Samsung Galaxy M12 could launch next week in India. The smartphone’s design renders and specifications were leaked late last year.

The Galaxy M12 will have a plastic unibody rear cover that will have a unique dual-textured design with a stripped upper section and a smooth glossy lower section. The back will come with a square-shaped module housing a quad-camera setup. The camera sensor details are currently unknown. The LED flash is placed below the camera module.

At the front, Galaxy M12 will sport a 6.5-inch flat screen with a water-drop notch on top. The bezels are fairly narrow, except the chin which is considerably thick on the Galaxy M12.

The smartphone is expected to come with Android 11-based One UI 3.0 out of the box.