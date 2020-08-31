172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|samsung-teases-galaxy-z-fold-2-thom-browne-edition-ahead-of-tomorrows-launch-event-5780301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition ahead of tomorrow's launch event

There is a good chance that a Thom Browne Edition for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 exceeds the $3,000 mark

Moneycontrol News

Samsung just teased a new special edition Galaxy Z Fold 2 ahead of its launch on September 1. The South Korean tech giant has confirmed that it will be launching a Thom Browne Edition of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The special Thom Browne Edition spices up an already premium-looking smartphone. The Thom Browne Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a signature mix of US-inspired colour stripes against a grey backdrop. Even the camera module will match the new finish. Samsung confirmed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition through an official video.

Samsung previously said it would follow the same bundle strategy used with the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition. This means you can expect a Thom Browne version of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3.

Close

It is worth noting that the Thom Browne finish theme will add a massive bump to an already expensive foldable smartphone. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition cost $2,480, well over the $1,380 price on the standard Galaxy Z Flip.

related news

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to exceed $2,000 and could be significantly higher in other markets. This means there is a good chance that a Thom Browne Edition for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 exceeds the $3,000 mark.

Also Read: Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Fold: What are the differences?
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 07:51 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.