Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition ahead of tomorrow's launch event

Samsung just teased a new special edition Galaxy Z Fold 2 ahead of its launch on September 1. The South Korean tech giant has confirmed that it will be launching a Thom Browne Edition of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The special Thom Browne Edition spices up an already premium-looking smartphone. The Thom Browne Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a signature mix of US-inspired colour stripes against a grey backdrop. Even the camera module will match the new finish. Samsung confirmed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition through an official video.

Samsung previously said it would follow the same bundle strategy used with the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition. This means you can expect a Thom Browne version of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3.

It is worth noting that the Thom Browne finish theme will add a massive bump to an already expensive foldable smartphone. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition cost $2,480, well over the $1,380 price on the standard Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to exceed $2,000 and could be significantly higher in other markets. This means there is a good chance that a Thom Browne Edition for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 exceeds the $3,000 mark.