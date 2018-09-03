Samsung showcases 8K QLED TV at IFA

Moneycontrol News

Samsung has launched a new state-of-the-art, ultra-high definition TV that comes with 8K resolution at IFA 2018 in Berlin.

Samsung has named its new range of TV as Q900R QLED 8K. According to Samsung, the TV will be equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically analyse and transform the audio and visual quality to 8K irrespective of its original format.

8K is the count of the number of horizontal pixels in a screen. Now with this new technology, the resolution will be four times more pixels both vertically and horizontally compared to any current top model4K screens. Also it will be nearly 16 times more than any standard HD screens.

All leading television manufacturers are trying to build more sophisticated and smart TVs by increasing resolutions of their displays with the motive of more and more sales and increase their market.

Vice-President of Samsung's visual display vertical Jongsuk Chu said at IFA that Samsung has worked tirelessly over the years on the HD visual quality segment. The launch QLED 8K is the reward to that effort and a gift to all Samsung customers. He also added that AI is an integral component and Samsung will look manufacture more such displays in future.