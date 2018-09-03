App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung showcases 8K QLED TV at IFA

The TV will be equipped with AI to automatically analyse and transform the audio and visual quality to 8K irrespective of its original format.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Samsung website
Image: Samsung website

Moneycontrol News

Samsung has launched a new state-of-the-art, ultra-high definition TV that comes with 8K resolution at IFA 2018 in Berlin.

Samsung has named its new range of TV as Q900R QLED 8K. According to Samsung, the TV will be equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically analyse and transform the audio and visual quality to 8K irrespective of its original format.

8K is the count of the number of horizontal pixels in a screen. Now with this new technology, the resolution will be four times more pixels both vertically and horizontally compared to any current top model4K screens. Also it will be nearly 16 times more than any standard HD screens.

related news

All leading television manufacturers are trying to build more sophisticated and smart TVs by increasing resolutions of their displays with the motive of more and more sales and increase their market.

Vice-President of Samsung's visual display vertical Jongsuk Chu said at IFA that Samsung has worked tirelessly over the years on the HD visual quality segment. The launch QLED 8K is the reward to that effort and a gift to all Samsung customers. He also added that AI is an integral component and Samsung will look manufacture more such displays in future.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 06:07 pm

tags #IFA 2018 #Samsung #Technology #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.