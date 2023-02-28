Samsung sees strong demand for Galaxy S23 series in India

After a tough 2022, Samsung has begun the year with a bang as it saw unparalleled demand for its latest flagship series of smartphones, the Galaxy S23, in India.

The Economic Times reported that Samsung "received almost 1,40,000 pre-books of the Galaxy S23 series within the first 24 hours of opening up pre-bookings," according to Samsung India senior vice president Raju Pullan.

Pullan said that at an average price of Rs 1 lakh per unit, it adds up to Rs 1,400 crore in revenue from pre-orders in less than 24 hours.

Also Read | 5G smartphone shipments in India surge by 74% in 2022: CMR

Moneycontrol News