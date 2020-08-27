Samsung schedules next Galaxy Z Fold 2 Unpacked event for September 1

Samsung is set to launch the second part of its Galaxy Unpacked event on September 1. The company confirmed that it would be hosting Unpacked Part 2 on August 5, during its first virtual-only Galaxy Unpacked 2020.

Samsung unveiled a ton of new products during the August 5 Galaxy Unpacked event, including the Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, several Z Fold 2 details were left out from the initial Galaxy Unpacked event.

The next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on September 1 at 10:00 am (ET). However, the upcoming event will explore in-depth the groundbreaking features of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Most of the hardware detail about the Galaxy Z Fold have already been revealed, although there are still some questions to be answered.

Show’s not over. Watch the shape of the future change at Unpacked Part 2, September 1, 2020.

— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 27, 2020

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with massive improvements over its predecessor. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 sports a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and 11W wireless charging support.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 sports a 7.6 inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Fold also features a larger display on the outside that is limited to 60Hz and Full HD resolution. The Galaxy Z Flip also features five cameras in total, three on the back, one on the inside, and one cover camera.