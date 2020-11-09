Samsung S21 Ultra camera to feature improved 108MP primary sensor, laser autofocus

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch event is likely to be held in January 2021 where the company would unveil three new smartphones - Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. While we are a couple of months away from the rumoured launch event, more details of the Galaxy S21 Ultra have started to surface online. The latest development reveals the camera specifications of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.



Galaxy S21 Ultra is a small improved version of S20 Ultra. Using HM3 sensor, single pixel is still 0.8um, 108MP, laser focus, no ToF.

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 6, 2020

Samsung will continue to launch the Galaxy S21 Ultra with a 108MP primary sensor. This 108MP Bright HM3 sensor will come with small improvements over the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s camera and have a pixel size of 0.8um, according to tipster Ice Universe. The leaker further reveals that Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with laser autofocus and there would be no ToF sensor.

The same tipster had later informed that Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will support 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution. Samsung’s current line of flagship smartphones - Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review) - come with support for 120Hz and a QHD+ resolution. However, to use 120Hz all the time, the resolution is limited to Full HD+. The Galaxy flagships only support 60Hz at QHD+ resolution.

Previously leaked specifications suggest that Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with slightly curved edges. There are rumours that the smartphone will come with a 144Hz refresh rate support.

Samsung will pack a 5,000 mAh battery in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phone will reportedly measure 165.1mm x 75.6mm x 8.9mm (10.8mm with the camera bump) and come in Black and Silver colours.

Under the hood, Galaxy S21 Ultra will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC. For India and some other markets, Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with an Exynos 2100 SoC. The phone will boot on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 out-of-the-box.

For selfies, there will a hole-punch cutout for the 40MP front camera sensor. Leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra render images suggest that there will be a rectangular rear camera module that wraps around the frame housing four camera sensors and the LED flash. The primary camera will be a 108MP sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come with S Pen support. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, there will not be a dedicated slot for S Pen on Galaxy S21 Ultra.