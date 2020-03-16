App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung unveils Galaxy A11 with a triple-camera setup

The price and launch date is currently under wraps.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Samsung has quietly unveiled the Galaxy A11. The company has listed out specifications and features of the Galaxy A11 on its newsroom website without revealing the price or availability details.

Samsung Galaxy A11 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ TFT screen with a 720*1,560 resolution. The smartphone has a tiny punch-hole on the upper left corner of the screen, which Samsung calls an Infinity-O display. 

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup on the Galaxy A11. The primary shooter is a 13MP with an f/1.8 aperture lens, coupled with a 5MP and f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

For selfies, the hole-punch cutout houses an 8MP f/2.0 front camera sensor.

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy A11 comes with a 1.8GHz unnamed Octa-core processor paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A11 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging. For biometric authentication, the smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock-support.

The budget smartphone comes in four colour options — Black, White, Blue, and Red.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 11:21 am

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

