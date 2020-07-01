Samsung QLED 8K TV series and The Serif lifestyle TV launched at starting price of Rs 83,900

Samsung recently added a new range of TVs to its existing 2020 lineup. The company is adding two new TVs including – The Serif to its lifestyle lineup as well as the 2020 QLED 8K TV. The Serif TV aims to be a piece of art that will add to existing home décor, while the new QLED TV adds to the existing flagship lineup. The Serif TV is available in three different sizes, while the Samsung QLED 8K TV (2020) is available in four sizes.

The Serif TV is priced at Rs 83,900 in India for the 43-inch model. The 49-inch and 55-inch variants are priced at Rs 1,16,900 and Rs 1,48,900, respectively. Samsung’s new range of QLED 8K TVs will be priced from Rs 4.99 lakhs for the 65-inch model. The three other variants include a 75-inch, 82-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes, which are priced at Rs 9.99 lakhs, Rs 14.29 lakhs, and Rs 15.75 lakhs, respectively.

Customers who pre-book the Samsung QLED 8K TV between July 1 and July 10, 2020, will get two Galaxy S20 Plus smartphones. Consumers can also avail cashback of Rs 15,000, on the QLED 8K TVs through their debit and credit cards from HDFC or ICICI bank. Samsung is offering several other benefits including discounts on OTT platforms, free subscriptions to music apps and a free Office 365 subscription with 5GB of cloud storage.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said, “Building on the strong demand for the QLED 8K TV line up launched last year, we are also introducing the 2020 QLED 8K TV range that comes with industry-leading picture quality, breath-taking design and smart capabilities that are as useful as they are innovative. We are confident these new TVs will help us consolidate our market leadership.”

Samsung’s QLED 8K TVs feature a super-thin form factor and introduce the ‘Infinity Screen,’ which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99 percent. The televisions arrive with Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR. The QLED 8K TVs panel reproduces 33 million pixels, four times that of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times that of FHD TVs. Additionally, it also boasts premium sound features – Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+, and Active Voice Amplifier for a more immersive audio experience.

The Serif TV is the latest addition to its lifestyle lineup, delivering a “perfect blend of art and design with modern technology”. The Serif is equipped with Quantum Dot technology for brilliant picture quality. It can detect distracting noises and automatically adjusts volume and clarity in real-time. The Serif TV brings colours and pictures to life with 100 percent Color Volume, Quantum Processor 4K and HDR 10+. Both the new QLED TV range and The Serif range support OTT platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and more.