Coronavirus crisis | Samsung to donate Rs 20 crore to PM Cares Fund to help fight COVID-19 in India

Samsung on April 14 announced a donation of Rs 20 crore to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in India, where the total number of reported cases has crossed over 10,000.

The South Korean tech giant pledged to donate Rs 15 crore to the PM-CARES fund and Rs 5 crore to Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

“Over the last few weeks, Samsung India teams have engaged with various governments, local authorities, and healthcare professionals to prepare a broad and meaningful strategy in the fight against COVID-19. We have announced measures to support local administration and community in Noida, by equipping hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic,” Samsung India informed the media via a press release.

In addition to the monetary donation, Samsung stated that its employees across India are putting together their personal contribution. The company will match the employee contribution and donate the total amount to the PM Cares Fund in the coming weeks.

Samsung is also supporting the local administration in Noida, where it has provided hospitals with thousands of medical equipment like Preventive Masks and Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits.

“We are also supporting the authorities at hospitals and at other facilities by providing a large number of Infra-red Thermometers and Public Address systems. Along with these, Air Purifiers that are vital to improving the ambient air quality in medical facilities, are also being provided,” the company stated.

Further, the company is working with the local administration and local police in providing food packets to local communities on a daily basis.

“At Samsung, our commitment is to stand strong with the nation during these testing times. In our endeavour to enable individuals to support the cause, we have updated our Samsung Pay platform to allow seamless donations for the PM Cares Fund. Consumers can contribute directly to the PM Cares Fund through Samsung Pay by clicking on the PM Cares Fund option,” the company added.